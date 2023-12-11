Player props are listed for Paolo Banchero and Donovan Mitchell, among others, when the Orlando Magic host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Amway Center on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSOH

BSFL and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Cavaliers vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +118)

The 29.5-point prop total for Mitchell on Monday is 1.9 higher than his scoring average, which is 27.6.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 5.5).

Mitchell averages 5.3 assists, 0.8 more than his over/under for Monday.

Mitchell has knocked down three three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -149) 3.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -141)

The 15.5-point total set for Max Strus on Monday is 1.2 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 5.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (4.5).

Strus has averaged four assists per game, 0.5 more than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).

Strus has made 2.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Darius Garland Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -179)

The 21.5-point over/under set for Darius Garland on Monday is 1.9 higher than his scoring average on the season.

His per-game rebounding average of 2.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Monday (2.5).

Garland's assists average -- 6.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Monday's over/under.

He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: +132)

Monday's over/under for Banchero is 23.5 points. That's 2.8 more than his season average of 20.7.

He has collected 6.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (7.5).

Banchero has averaged 4.5 assists per game, which is equal to Monday's assist over/under.

Banchero has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -149) 3.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -141)

The 21.5-point prop bet for Franz Wagner on Monday is 0.8 higher than his scoring average on the season (20.7).

His per-game rebounding average of 5.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

Wagner's assists average -- 3.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Monday's over/under (3.5).

His 1.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his over/under on Monday.

