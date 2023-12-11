Will Christian Fischer Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 11?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars is set for Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Christian Fischer find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Fischer stats and insights
- In two of 25 games this season, Fischer has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
- Fischer has no points on the power play.
- Fischer averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.5%.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 80 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.2 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Fischer recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:27
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|9:11
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:06
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|9:50
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:09
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|8:09
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:03
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:57
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Home
|L 3-2
Red Wings vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
