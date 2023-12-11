On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings go head to head against the Dallas Stars. Is Daniel Sprong going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Sprong stats and insights

  • Sprong has scored in six of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
  • Sprong has picked up four assists on the power play.
  • Sprong averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 80 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.2 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Sprong recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 10:16 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:08 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 11:03 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:54 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:23 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:07 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:31 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 2 0 2 14:46 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 13:28 Home L 3-2

Red Wings vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

