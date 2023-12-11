The Detroit Red Wings, Daniel Sprong included, will face the Dallas Stars on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Sprong are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Daniel Sprong vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Sprong Season Stats Insights

Sprong's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:18 per game on the ice, is +6.

Sprong has a goal in six of 26 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Sprong has registered a point in a game 15 times this year over 26 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Sprong has an assist in 10 of 26 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Sprong goes over his points prop total is 41.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Sprong has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sprong Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are giving up 80 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 26 Games 10 17 Points 3 6 Goals 1 11 Assists 2

