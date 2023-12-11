Darius Garland plus his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates face off versus the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Garland tallied 18 points, six assists and four steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 111-99 win versus the Heat.

If you'd like to place a bet on Garland's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 19.6 20.2 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 2.5 Assists 6.5 6.1 6.3 PRA -- 28.3 29 PR -- 22.2 22.7 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.6



Darius Garland Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 13.3% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.1 per contest.

Garland is averaging 4.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Garland's Cavaliers average 100.8 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Magic are one of the league's fastest, ranking eighth with 103.2 possessions per contest.

The Magic are the sixth-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 109.6 points per game.

The Magic concede 40 rebounds per contest, best in the league.

Looking at assists, the Magic have conceded 23.5 per game, second in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Magic are seventh in the NBA, giving up 11.6 makes per contest.

Darius Garland vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 40 26 3 9 1 0 0

