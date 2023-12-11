On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Jake Walman going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Walman stats and insights

Walman has scored in five of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

Walman averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.6%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 80 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.2 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Walman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:39 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:23 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 20:22 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 17:41 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:20 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:12 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:29 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:05 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 22:16 Home W 5-4

Red Wings vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

