Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Madison County, Ohio and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mechanicsburg at Madison-Plains High school
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: London, OH
- Conference: Ohio Heritage Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.