On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Olli Maatta going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Maatta stats and insights

Maatta is yet to score through 21 games this season.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Maatta has no points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 80 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.2 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Maatta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:59 Home L 5-1 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:03 Away W 5-3 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:56 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:59 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:12 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:11 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 2 0 2 20:21 Away L 5-4 OT 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:06 Home L 3-2 OT

Red Wings vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

