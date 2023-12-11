How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the Dallas Stars will host the Detroit Red Wings (who also lost their most recent game) on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+ is the place to tune in to watch the Stars and the Red Wings square off.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Red Wings vs Stars Additional Info
Red Wings vs Stars Additional Info
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings have given up 82 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 16th in the league.
- The Red Wings are second in the NHL in scoring (97 goals, 3.7 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Red Wings are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that time.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alex DeBrincat
|26
|13
|12
|25
|14
|15
|41.7%
|Dylan Larkin
|24
|11
|14
|25
|13
|13
|52.4%
|Lucas Raymond
|26
|9
|13
|22
|11
|11
|0%
|J.T. Compher
|24
|6
|13
|19
|10
|8
|47.1%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|25
|5
|14
|19
|10
|6
|-
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars are giving up 80 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league play.
- The Stars' 87 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Stars have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|26
|11
|14
|25
|21
|8
|51.5%
|Jason Robertson
|26
|8
|16
|24
|20
|18
|-
|Roope Hintz
|24
|10
|12
|22
|6
|7
|52%
|Matt Duchene
|25
|6
|14
|20
|7
|11
|55.9%
|Jamie Benn
|26
|5
|14
|19
|5
|20
|57.7%
