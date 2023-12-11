The Dallas Stars (15-8-3) take on the Detroit Red Wings (14-8-4) at American Airlines Center on Monday, December 11 at 8:00 PM ET on BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+. The Stars were defeated by the Vegas Golden Knights 6-1 in their last outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Red Wings vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-210) Red Wings (+170) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have won nine, or 52.9%, of the 17 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Detroit has a record of 1-2 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.

The Red Wings have a 37.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Detroit has played 15 games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

Red Wings vs Stars Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 87 (8th) Goals 97 (2nd) 80 (14th) Goals Allowed 82 (16th) 18 (15th) Power Play Goals 25 (4th) 11 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (27th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Detroit went 7-3-0 versus the spread and 6-3-1 straight up.

Four of Detroit's last 10 contests have hit the over.

The Red Wings have averaged a total of 6.4 goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's total of 6.5.

Over the past 10 matchups, Red Wings' games have had an average of 9.7 goals, 0.1 more than their season-long average.

The Red Wings have the league's second-best scoring offense (97 total goals, 3.7 per game).

The Red Wings' 82 total goals given up (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

They have a +15 goal differential, which is seventh-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.