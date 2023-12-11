The Dallas Stars (15-8-3) host the Detroit Red Wings (14-8-4) at American Airlines Center on Monday, December 11 at 8:00 PM ET on BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Stars are coming off a 6-1 defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights, while the Red Wings fell to the Ottawa Senators 5-1 in their most recent game.

The Red Wings' offense has totaled 38 goals during their last 10 games, while their defense has allowed 27 goals. They have registered 43 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored 11 goals (25.6%). They are 6-3-1 over those contests.

Before this matchup, here's who we project to take home the victory in Monday's hockey action.

Red Wings vs. Stars Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final result of Stars 4, Red Wings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-210)

Stars (-210) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Red Wings vs Stars Additional Info

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings (14-8-4 overall) have posted a record of 2-4-6 in matchups that have required OT this season.

In the 11 games Detroit has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 12 points.

This season the Red Wings scored just one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Detroit has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Red Wings have earned 31 points in their 19 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Detroit has scored a single power-play goal in five games and registered six points with a record of 3-2-0.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Detroit has posted a record of 7-2-2 (16 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents 14 times this season, and earned 16 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 8th 3.35 Goals Scored 3.73 2nd 14th 3.08 Goals Allowed 3.15 15th 25th 29.7 Shots 30.2 19th 20th 31.1 Shots Allowed 31 19th 8th 23.68% Power Play % 22.94% 10th 4th 87.21% Penalty Kill % 77.78% 21st

Red Wings vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

