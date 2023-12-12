Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Adams County, Ohio and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Adams County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manchester High School at Eastern High School - Winchester
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Winchester, OH
- Conference: Southern Hills Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peebles High School at Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Ripley, OH
- Conference: Southern Hills Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield High School - Leesburg at West Union High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: West Union, OH
- Conference: Southern Hills Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minford at North Adams High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Seaman, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.