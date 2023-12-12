If you reside in Adams County, Ohio and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Adams County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Manchester High School at Eastern High School - Winchester

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Winchester, OH

Winchester, OH Conference: Southern Hills Athletic League

Southern Hills Athletic League How to Stream: Watch Here

Peebles High School at Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Ripley, OH

Ripley, OH Conference: Southern Hills Athletic League

Southern Hills Athletic League How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High School - Leesburg at West Union High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: West Union, OH

West Union, OH Conference: Southern Hills Athletic League

Southern Hills Athletic League How to Stream: Watch Here

Minford at North Adams High School