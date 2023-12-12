Andrew Copp will be in action when the Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues face off at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Prop bets for Copp in that upcoming Red Wings-Blues matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Andrew Copp vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Copp Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Copp has averaged 17:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

In four of 27 games this year, Copp has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Copp has a point in 10 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Copp has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 27 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Copp goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Copp has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Copp Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are conceding 87 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 27 Games 2 12 Points 0 5 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.