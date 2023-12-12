Will Ben Chiarot Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 12?
On Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings square off with the St. Louis Blues. Is Ben Chiarot going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Chiarot stats and insights
- In two of 27 games this season, Chiarot has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Blues.
- Chiarot has no points on the power play.
- Chiarot averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Chiarot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|19:37
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:11
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|19:35
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:23
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:19
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Home
|W 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.