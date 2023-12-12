The Texas Southern Tigers versus the Houston Cougars is the only game on the Tuesday college basketball schedule that includes a Big 12 team in action.

Big 12 Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Texas Southern Tigers at Houston Cougars 12:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 12 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

