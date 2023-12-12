Bowling Green vs. Wright State December 12 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Wright State Raiders (4-2) will meet the Bowling Green Falcons (5-1) at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
Bowling Green vs. Wright State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
Bowling Green Players to Watch
- Alexis Hutchison: 16 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Layne Ferrell: 11.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Rachel Loobie: 7.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kacee Baumhower: 11.7 PTS, 4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Cara VanKempen: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
Wright State Players to Watch
