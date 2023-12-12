The Wright State Raiders (6-3) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Bowling Green Falcons (5-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Wright State University Nutter Center. It airs at 11:00 AM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Bowling Green Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bowling Green vs. Wright State Scoring Comparison

The Falcons' 69.6 points per game are only 0.6 more points than the 69 the Raiders give up to opponents.

Bowling Green has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 69 points.

Wright State's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 69.6 points.

The 74.3 points per game the Raiders score are only 2.9 more points than the Falcons give up (71.4).

When Wright State puts up more than 71.4 points, it is 6-0.

When Bowling Green gives up fewer than 74.3 points, it is 4-1.

The Raiders are making 44% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Falcons allow to opponents.

The Falcons make 43.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% more than the Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.

Bowling Green Leaders

Lexi Fleming: 17.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 44 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (21-for-65)

17.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 44 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (21-for-65) Paige Kohler: 10.3 PTS, 35 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

10.3 PTS, 35 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Amy Velasco: 13.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

13.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Erika Porter: 7.7 PTS, 59.5 FG%

7.7 PTS, 59.5 FG% Olivia Hill: 5 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

Bowling Green Schedule