The Wright State Raiders (6-3) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Bowling Green Falcons (5-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Wright State University Nutter Center. It airs at 11:00 AM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bowling Green Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bowling Green vs. Wright State Scoring Comparison

  • The Falcons' 69.6 points per game are only 0.6 more points than the 69 the Raiders give up to opponents.
  • Bowling Green has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 69 points.
  • Wright State's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 69.6 points.
  • The 74.3 points per game the Raiders score are only 2.9 more points than the Falcons give up (71.4).
  • When Wright State puts up more than 71.4 points, it is 6-0.
  • When Bowling Green gives up fewer than 74.3 points, it is 4-1.
  • The Raiders are making 44% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Falcons allow to opponents.
  • The Falcons make 43.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% more than the Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.

Bowling Green Leaders

  • Lexi Fleming: 17.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 44 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (21-for-65)
  • Paige Kohler: 10.3 PTS, 35 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
  • Amy Velasco: 13.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)
  • Erika Porter: 7.7 PTS, 59.5 FG%
  • Olivia Hill: 5 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bowling Green Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Lehigh W 85-73 Enmarket Arena
11/27/2023 Duquesne W 68-66 Stroh Center
12/2/2023 @ Iowa L 99-65 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/12/2023 @ Wright State - Wright State University Nutter Center
12/19/2023 South Carolina - Stroh Center
12/22/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.