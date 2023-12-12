How to Watch the Bowling Green vs. Wright State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Wright State Raiders (6-3) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Bowling Green Falcons (5-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Wright State University Nutter Center. It airs at 11:00 AM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Bowling Green Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bowling Green vs. Wright State Scoring Comparison
- The Falcons' 69.6 points per game are only 0.6 more points than the 69 the Raiders give up to opponents.
- Bowling Green has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 69 points.
- Wright State's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 69.6 points.
- The 74.3 points per game the Raiders score are only 2.9 more points than the Falcons give up (71.4).
- When Wright State puts up more than 71.4 points, it is 6-0.
- When Bowling Green gives up fewer than 74.3 points, it is 4-1.
- The Raiders are making 44% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Falcons allow to opponents.
- The Falcons make 43.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% more than the Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.
Bowling Green Leaders
- Lexi Fleming: 17.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 44 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (21-for-65)
- Paige Kohler: 10.3 PTS, 35 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
- Amy Velasco: 13.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)
- Erika Porter: 7.7 PTS, 59.5 FG%
- Olivia Hill: 5 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)
Bowling Green Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Lehigh
|W 85-73
|Enmarket Arena
|11/27/2023
|Duquesne
|W 68-66
|Stroh Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 99-65
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/19/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Stroh Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
