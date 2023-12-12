Tuesday's game that pits the Bowling Green Falcons (5-2) versus the Wright State Raiders (6-3) at Wright State University Nutter Center should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-70 in favor of Bowling Green. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on December 12.

The Falcons' most recent outing was a 99-65 loss to Iowa on Saturday.

Bowling Green vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Bowling Green vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 73, Wright State 70

Bowling Green Schedule Analysis

The Falcons' best win this season came in an 89-86 victory against the Cleveland State Vikings on November 7.

Bowling Green 2023-24 Best Wins

89-86 at home over Cleveland State (No. 106) on November 7

85-73 over Lehigh (No. 114) on November 23

68-66 at home over Duquesne (No. 162) on November 27

59-38 over Mercer (No. 243) on November 22

73-64 on the road over Xavier (No. 324) on November 18

Bowling Green Leaders

Lexi Fleming: 17.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 44 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (21-for-65)

17.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 44 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (21-for-65) Paige Kohler: 10.3 PTS, 35 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

10.3 PTS, 35 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Amy Velasco: 13.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

13.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Erika Porter: 7.7 PTS, 59.5 FG%

7.7 PTS, 59.5 FG% Olivia Hill: 5 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

Bowling Green Performance Insights

The Falcons have a -13 scoring differential, falling short by 1.8 points per game. They're putting up 69.6 points per game, 129th in college basketball, and are giving up 71.4 per outing to rank 294th in college basketball.

