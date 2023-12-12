The Boston Celtics (16-5) will look to Jayson Tatum (ninth in the league scoring 27.5 points per game) when they try to hold off Donovan Mitchell (10th in the NBA with 27.3 PPG) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-10) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at TD Garden. The Celtics are 9.5-point home favorites in the matchup, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSOH

NBCS-BOS and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 117 - Cavaliers 106

Cavaliers vs Celtics Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 9.5)

Celtics (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-10.8)

Celtics (-10.8) Pick OU: Under (224.5)



Under (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.5

The Celtics have had more success against the spread than the Cavaliers this year, recording an ATS record of 11-10-0, compared to the 10-13-0 mark of the Cavs.

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Boston does it less often (47.6% of the time) than Cleveland (47.8%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Cavaliers are 4-4, while the Celtics are 15-5 as moneyline favorites.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Offensively the Cavaliers are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA (110.5 points per game). Defensively they are seventh (110.3 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Cleveland is 11th in the league in rebounds (44.7 per game). It is 13th in rebounds allowed (43.6 per game).

The Cavaliers are 24th in the NBA in assists (25 per game) in 2023-24.

At 14 turnovers committed per game and 14.2 turnovers forced, Cleveland is 21st and eighth in the league, respectively.

Beyond the arc, the Cavaliers are fifth-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.1). And they are fifth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.1%.

