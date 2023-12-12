Tuesday's contest at Fifth Third Arena has the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-1) squaring off against the Bryant Bulldogs (6-5) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 83-63 victory, as our model heavily favors Cincinnati.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Cincinnati vs. Bryant Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Cincinnati vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 83, Bryant 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Cincinnati vs. Bryant

Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-19.5)

Cincinnati (-19.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.1

Both Cincinnati and Bryant are 4-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. A total of six out of the Bearcats' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Bulldogs' games have gone over.

Cincinnati Performance Insights

The Bearcats have a +151 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.9 points per game. They're putting up 86.3 points per game to rank 18th in college basketball and are allowing 67.4 per outing to rank 99th in college basketball.

Cincinnati wins the rebound battle by 11.1 boards on average. It records 42.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 23rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.0 per contest.

Cincinnati makes 9.0 three-pointers per game (59th in college basketball), 3.1 more than its opponents (5.9).

The Bearcats rank 15th in college basketball with 107.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 55th in college basketball defensively with 83.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Cincinnati has committed 2.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.9 (15th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.1 (261st in college basketball).

