How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Bryant on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-1) welcome in the Bryant Bulldogs (6-5) after winning six home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
Cincinnati vs. Bryant Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cincinnati Stats Insights
- The Bearcats are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 37.8% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- In games Cincinnati shoots better than 37.8% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bearcats sit at 22nd.
- The Bearcats average 14.4 more points per game (86.3) than the Bulldogs allow (71.9).
- When Cincinnati totals more than 71.9 points, it is 6-1.
Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Cincinnati posted 11.9 more points per game (82.6) than it did in road games (70.7).
- In 2022-23, the Bearcats surrendered 67.1 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 71.1.
- In terms of three-pointers, Cincinnati performed better at home last year, averaging 8.6 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in road games.
Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Howard
|W 86-81
|Burr Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|FGCU
|W 99-62
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Xavier
|L 84-79
|Cintas Center
|12/12/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/16/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Heritage Bank Center
|12/19/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
