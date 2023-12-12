The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-1) welcome in the Bryant Bulldogs (6-5) after winning six home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Cincinnati vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Cincinnati Stats Insights

The Bearcats are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 37.8% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

In games Cincinnati shoots better than 37.8% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bearcats sit at 22nd.

The Bearcats average 14.4 more points per game (86.3) than the Bulldogs allow (71.9).

When Cincinnati totals more than 71.9 points, it is 6-1.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Cincinnati posted 11.9 more points per game (82.6) than it did in road games (70.7).

In 2022-23, the Bearcats surrendered 67.1 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 71.1.

In terms of three-pointers, Cincinnati performed better at home last year, averaging 8.6 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule