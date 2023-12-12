The Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0) will meet the Bryant Bulldogs (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Cincinnati vs. Bryant Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Cincinnati Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

  • Viktor Lakhin: 14.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Dan Skillings Jr.: 13.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Day Day Thomas: 12.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • John Newman III: 10.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Simas Lukosius: 8.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bryant Players to Watch

  • Lakhin: 14.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Skillings: 13.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Thomas: 12.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Newman: 10.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Lukosius: 8.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cincinnati vs. Bryant Stat Comparison

Cincinnati Rank Cincinnati AVG Bryant AVG Bryant Rank
28th 85.3 Points Scored 80.8 76th
88th 65.5 Points Allowed 73.5 235th
33rd 38.5 Rebounds 36.6 68th
33rd 12.0 Off. Rebounds 7.1 307th
45th 9.3 3pt Made 10.6 15th
51st 16.7 Assists 16.0 66th
10th 8.3 Turnovers 11.4 152nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.