In Clark County, Ohio, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clark County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Graham Local High School at Emmanuel Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12

7:15 PM ET on December 12 Location: Springfield, OH

Springfield, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Tecumseh High School at Shawnee High School - Lima

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Lima, OH

Lima, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Catholic Central High School - Springfield at Madison-Plains High school