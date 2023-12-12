Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Clermont County, Ohio today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clermont County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Felicity-Franklin at Clermont Northeastern

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12

7:15 PM ET on December 12 Location: Batavia, OH

Batavia, OH Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic

Southern Buckeye Athletic How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Healthy at Batavia High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Batavia, OH

Batavia, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Williamsburg High School at Bethel Tate