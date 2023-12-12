Donovan Mitchell plus his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates hit the court versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mitchell, in his last action, had 22 points and three steals in a 104-94 loss to the Magic.

In this article, we dig into Mitchell's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 27.3 25.5 Rebounds 5.5 5.7 6.2 Assists 4.5 5.2 4.9 PRA -- 38.2 36.6 PR -- 33 31.7 3PM 3.5 2.9 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Mitchell's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Mitchell has made 9.3 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 17.7% of his team's total makes.

Mitchell is averaging 8.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 20.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in possessions per game with 100.5. His opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Celtics have given up 108.8 points per game, which is third-best in the league.

The Celtics are the 11th-ranked team in the league, giving up 43.3 rebounds per game.

The Celtics are the third-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 23.7 assists per contest.

The Celtics are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 47 40 11 4 4 1 0 3/1/2023 44 44 4 5 4 0 0 11/2/2022 44 25 4 6 3 2 1 10/28/2022 46 41 4 3 5 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.