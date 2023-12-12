Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Fayette County, Ohio today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Fayette County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jackson High School at Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Washington Courthouse, OH
- Conference: Frontier Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
