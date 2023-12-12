If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Franklin County, Ohio, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Miller at The Wellington School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Logan High School at Canal Winchester High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Canal Winchester, OH

Canal Winchester, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Grove City High School at St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus