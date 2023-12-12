Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Hamilton County, Ohio is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kings High School at West Clermont High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Eastern Cincinnati Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loveland at Western Brown
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Mt. Orab, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Hills at Lakota East High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Liberty Township, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Healthy at Batavia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Batavia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North College Hill High School at Miami Valley Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Miami Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madeira High School at Indian Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Cincinnati Hills League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edgewood High School - Trenton at Northwest High School - Cincinnati
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Southwest Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DePaul Cristo Rey High School at Cincinnati College Prep Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lockland at Cincinnati Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Miami Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
