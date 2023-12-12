High school basketball action in Hamilton County, Ohio is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kings High School at West Clermont High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 12

4:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Eastern Cincinnati Conference

Eastern Cincinnati Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Loveland at Western Brown

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12

7:15 PM ET on December 12 Location: Mt. Orab, OH

Mt. Orab, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Hills at Lakota East High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Liberty Township, OH

Liberty Township, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Healthy at Batavia High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Batavia, OH

Batavia, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

North College Hill High School at Miami Valley Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Miami Valley Conference

Miami Valley Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Madeira High School at Indian Hill High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Cincinnati Hills League

Cincinnati Hills League How to Stream: Watch Here

Edgewood High School - Trenton at Northwest High School - Cincinnati

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Southwest Ohio Conference

Southwest Ohio Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

DePaul Cristo Rey High School at Cincinnati College Prep Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Lockland at Cincinnati Country Day School