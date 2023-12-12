Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Highland County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Highland County, Ohio today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Highland County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McClain at Chillicothe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Chillicothe, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whiteoak at East Clinton
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lees Creek, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield High School - Leesburg at West Union High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: West Union, OH
- Conference: Southern Hills Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lynchburg-Clay at Fayetteville-Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Fayetteville, OH
- Conference: Southern Hills Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
