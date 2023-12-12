Will Jake Walman Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 12?
Should you wager on Jake Walman to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the St. Louis Blues go head to head on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Walman stats and insights
- Walman has scored in five of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Blues.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 11.4% of them.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 87 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Walman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:39
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:23
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|20:22
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|17:41
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:20
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|20:12
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:29
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|23:05
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Red Wings vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
