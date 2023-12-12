Will Joe Veleno Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 12?
Should you bet on Joe Veleno to find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings and the St. Louis Blues face off on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Veleno stats and insights
- Veleno has scored in six of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Veleno's shooting percentage is 21.9%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 87 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Veleno recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|22:11
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|21:28
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|16:56
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:31
|Home
|W 4-0
Red Wings vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
