Joe Veleno will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Detroit Red Wings meet the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. If you're thinking about a wager on Veleno against the Blues, we have plenty of info to help.

Joe Veleno vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Veleno Season Stats Insights

Veleno has averaged 15:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Veleno has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 27 games played, including multiple goals once.

In nine of 27 games this year, Veleno has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Veleno has an assist in three of 27 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Veleno's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is a 27% chance of Veleno having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Veleno Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 87 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 27 Games 2 10 Points 0 7 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

