Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lucas County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Lucas County, Ohio is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lucas County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bowling Green Christian Academy at Horizon Science Academy - Toledo
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Toledo, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Francis de Sales High School - Toledo at Adrian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Adrian, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.