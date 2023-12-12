Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Madison County, Ohio today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Madison County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Williamsburg High School at Bethel Tate
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Bethel, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Catholic Central High School - Springfield at Madison-Plains High school
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: London, OH
- Conference: Ohio Heritage Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
