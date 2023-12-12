Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mahoning County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Mahoning County, Ohio, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Mahoning County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mineral Ridge at Sebring McKinley
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Sebring, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cardinal Mooney at Howland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Warren, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Campbell Memorial at Newton Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Newton Falls, OH
- Conference: All-American Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McDonald at Lowellville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lowellville, OH
- Conference: Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Reserve High School - Berlin Center at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Atwater, OH
- Conference: Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
David Anderson High School at Valley Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Youngstown, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
