Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mercer County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Mercer County, Ohio is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mercer County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Loramie High School at Fort Recovery
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Fort Recovery, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.