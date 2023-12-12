Moritz Seider will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Detroit Red Wings play the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Looking to wager on Seider's props versus the Blues? Scroll down for stats and information.

Moritz Seider vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Seider Season Stats Insights

Seider's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:31 per game on the ice, is +3.

Seider has a goal in four of 27 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 12 of 27 games this year, Seider has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Seider has an assist in nine of 27 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Seider goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Seider having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Seider Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are allowing 87 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 27 Games 2 17 Points 0 4 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

