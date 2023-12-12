Today's NBA schedule has five exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Cleveland Cavaliers playing the Boston Celtics.

Today's NBA Games

The Dallas Mavericks face the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers travel to face the Mavericks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT and SportsNet LA

TNT and SportsNet LA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 14-8

14-8 LAL Record: 14-9

14-9 DAL Stats: 119.9 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.5 Opp. PPG (21st)

119.9 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.5 Opp. PPG (21st) LAL Stats: 113.1 PPG (17th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (32.0 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 8.5 APG)

Luka Doncic (32.0 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 8.5 APG) LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (23.0 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 3.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAL -1.5

LAL -1.5 LAL Odds to Win: -125

-125 DAL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 235.5 points

The Boston Celtics take on the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers look to pull off a road win at the Celtics on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and BSOH

NBCS-BOS and BSOH Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

BOS Record: 16-5

16-5 CLE Record: 13-10

13-10 BOS Stats: 117.3 PPG (seventh in NBA), 108.8 Opp. PPG (third)

117.3 PPG (seventh in NBA), 108.8 Opp. PPG (third) CLE Stats: 110.5 PPG (24th in NBA), 110.3 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.5 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.2 APG)

Jayson Tatum (27.5 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.2 APG) CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.3 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 5.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -9.5

BOS -9.5 BOS Odds to Win: -450

-450 CLE Odds to Win: +340

+340 Total: 224.5 points

The Chicago Bulls take on the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets travel to face the Bulls on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ALT

NBCS-CHI and ALT Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 9-15

9-15 DEN Record: 15-9

15-9 CHI Stats: 109.3 PPG (27th in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (16th)

109.3 PPG (27th in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (16th) DEN Stats: 114.3 PPG (13th in NBA), 111.1 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (16.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Nikola Vucevic (16.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 3.3 APG) DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (28.2 PPG, 12.8 RPG, 9.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -7.5

DEN -7.5 DEN Odds to Win: -350

-350 CHI Odds to Win: +270

+270 Total: 216.5 points

The Phoenix Suns host the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors hit the road the Suns on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Stream Live: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 12-10

12-10 GS Record: 10-12

10-12 PHO Stats: 115.1 PPG (12th in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (14th)

115.1 PPG (12th in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (14th) GS Stats: 115.5 PPG (11th in NBA), 115.1 Opp. PPG (20th)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (31.0 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 5.7 APG)

Kevin Durant (31.0 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 5.7 APG) GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHO -2.5

PHO -2.5 PHO Odds to Win: -145

-145 GS Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 232.5 points

The Los Angeles Clippers play host to the Sacramento Kings

The Kings hit the road the Clippers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSC and NBCS-CA

BSSC and NBCS-CA Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAC Record: 11-10

11-10 SAC Record: 13-8

13-8 LAC Stats: 113.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 109.0 Opp. PPG (fifth)

113.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 109.0 Opp. PPG (fifth) SAC Stats: 117.1 PPG (eighth in NBA), 116.8 Opp. PPG (22nd)

Players to Watch

LAC Key Player: Paul George (23.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Paul George (23.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.0 APG) SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (18.6 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAC -3.5

LAC -3.5 LAC Odds to Win: -175

-175 SAC Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 233.5 points

