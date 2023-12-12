When the Detroit Red Wings face off against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Patrick Kane score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Kane 2022-23 stats and insights

Kane scored in 17 of 73 games last season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

In four games against the Blues last season, he scored one goal on six shots.

On the power play, he scored four goals while picking up 18 assists.

Kane averaged 2.8 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 9.3%.

Blues 2022-23 defensive stats

The Blues ranked 27th in goals against, allowing 298 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.

The Blues shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 22.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

