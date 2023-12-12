Will Patrick Kane Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 12?
When the Detroit Red Wings face off against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Patrick Kane score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Kane 2022-23 stats and insights
- Kane scored in 17 of 73 games last season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- In four games against the Blues last season, he scored one goal on six shots.
- On the power play, he scored four goals while picking up 18 assists.
- Kane averaged 2.8 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 9.3%.
Blues 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Blues ranked 27th in goals against, allowing 298 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.
- The Blues shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 22.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
