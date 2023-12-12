Something has to give when the St. Louis Blues (13-13-1, on a three-game losing streak) host the Detroit Red Wings (14-9-4, also losers of three straight). The matchup on Tuesday, December 12 begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Red Wings vs. Blues Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blues (-130) Red Wings (+110) 6.5 Blues (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have been an underdog in 18 games this season, and won nine (50.0%).

Detroit is 6-7 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Red Wings.

Detroit has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 16 of 27 games this season.

Red Wings vs Blues Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings vs. Blues Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 75 (25th) Goals 100 (2nd) 87 (20th) Goals Allowed 88 (21st) 7 (30th) Power Play Goals 26 (3rd) 16 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 24 (29th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Red Wings Advanced Stats

The Red Wings went 6-3-1 in its past 10 games, including a 6-4-0 record versus the spread in that span.

Five of Detroit's last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Red Wings and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.2 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents averaged 0.7 more goals than their season game score average of 9.6 goals.

The Red Wings' 100 total goals (3.7 per game) are the second-most in the league.

The Red Wings have conceded 3.3 goals per game, 88 total, which ranks 21st among NHL teams.

Their ninth-best goal differential is +12.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.