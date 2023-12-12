The St. Louis Blues host the Detroit Red Wings at Enterprise Center on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Robert Thomas, Alex DeBrincat and others in this game.

Red Wings vs. Blues Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Red Wings vs. Blues Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

DeBrincat has recorded 13 goals and 13 assists in 27 games for Detroit, good for 26 points.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Dec. 11 0 1 1 5 vs. Senators Dec. 9 0 1 1 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 7 0 0 0 0 at Sabres Dec. 5 0 1 1 4 at Canadiens Dec. 2 1 1 2 2

Lucas Raymond Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Lucas Raymond has 22 points so far, including nine goals and 13 assists.

Raymond Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Dec. 11 0 0 0 1 vs. Senators Dec. 9 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 7 1 1 2 2 at Sabres Dec. 5 0 1 1 2 at Canadiens Dec. 2 0 1 1 6

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Thomas is one of St. Louis' leading contributors (27 total points), having collected 10 goals and 17 assists.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 9 0 0 0 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 8 2 0 2 5 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 6 0 1 1 0 at Golden Knights Dec. 4 0 1 1 1 at Coyotes Dec. 2 0 0 0 1

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Dec. 8 0 1 1 4 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Dec. 4 1 0 1 3 at Coyotes Dec. 2 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.