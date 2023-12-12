Robby Fabbri and the Detroit Red Wings will play on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the St. Louis Blues. Thinking about a wager on Fabbri in the Red Wings-Blues matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Robby Fabbri vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Fabbri Season Stats Insights

Fabbri's plus-minus this season, in 10:19 per game on the ice, is 0.

Fabbri has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 15 games played, including multiple goals once.

Fabbri has a point in nine of 15 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In five of 15 games this season, Fabbri has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Fabbri hits the over on his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Fabbri going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Fabbri Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are giving up 87 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 15 Games 2 14 Points 0 8 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

