The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Summit County, Ohio today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Summit County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Manchester High School at Eastern High School - Winchester

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Winchester, OH

Winchester, OH Conference: Southern Hills Athletic League

Southern Hills Athletic League How to Stream: Watch Here

Tallmadge at Cuyahoga Falls High School