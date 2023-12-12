The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Trumbull County, Ohio today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Trumbull County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mineral Ridge at Sebring McKinley

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Sebring, OH
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairport Harding High School at Lordstown High School

  • Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Warren, OH
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at LaBrae High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Leavittsburg, OH
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cardinal Mooney at Howland

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Warren, OH
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Campbell Memorial at Newton Falls High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Newton Falls, OH
  • Conference: All-American Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

McDonald at Lowellville

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Lowellville, OH
  • Conference: Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.