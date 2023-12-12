Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - December 12
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Warren County, Ohio? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Warren County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kings High School at West Clermont High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Eastern Cincinnati Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waynesville High School at Brookville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Brookville, OH
- Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middletown at Mason High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Mason, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
