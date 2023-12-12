Tuesday's game between the Bowling Green Falcons (5-2) and the Wright State Raiders (6-3) at Wright State University Nutter Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-70, with Bowling Green taking home the win. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on December 12.

In their last time out, the Raiders won on Saturday 81-67 over Eastern Illinois.

Wright State vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 73, Wright State 70

Wright State Schedule Analysis

When the Raiders beat the Marshall Thundering Herd, who are ranked No. 170 in our computer rankings, on November 27 by a score of 89-78, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

Wright State has four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

Wright State 2023-24 Best Wins

89-78 at home over Marshall (No. 170) on November 27

81-67 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 275) on December 9

79-67 at home over IUPUI (No. 289) on November 30

72-63 on the road over Indiana State (No. 304) on November 18

Wright State Leaders

Alexis Hutchison: 18.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)

18.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57) Layne Ferrell: 11.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.8 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

11.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.8 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29) Kacee Baumhower: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.7 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.7 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40) Rachel Loobie: 7.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 49.2 FG%

7.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 49.2 FG% Cara VanKempen: 6.9 PTS, 55.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (14-for-28)

Wright State Performance Insights

The Raiders are outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game with a +48 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.3 points per game (80th in college basketball) and allow 69.0 per outing (265th in college basketball).

The Raiders score 83.8 points per game at home, compared to 62.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 21.3 points per contest.

Wright State is ceding 64.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 10.8 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (75.0).

