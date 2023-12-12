The Wright State Raiders (6-3) will host the Bowling Green Falcons (5-2) after victories in five straight home games. It starts at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wright State vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison

The Falcons average only 0.6 more points per game (69.6) than the Raiders allow (69.0).

Bowling Green is 3-0 when it scores more than 69.0 points.

Wright State has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.6 points.

The Raiders put up just 2.9 more points per game (74.3) than the Falcons give up (71.4).

When Wright State totals more than 71.4 points, it is 6-0.

Bowling Green has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 74.3 points.

This year the Raiders are shooting 44.0% from the field, the same percentage as the Falcons give up.

The Falcons' 43.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.5 higher than the Raiders have given up.

Wright State Leaders

Alexis Hutchison: 18.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)

18.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57) Layne Ferrell: 11.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.8 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

11.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.8 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29) Kacee Baumhower: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.7 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.7 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40) Rachel Loobie: 7.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 49.2 FG%

7.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 49.2 FG% Cara VanKempen: 6.9 PTS, 55.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (14-for-28)

Wright State Schedule