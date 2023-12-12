The Wright State Raiders (4-5) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning run when taking on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Wright State University Nutter Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wright State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wright State Stats Insights

  • The Raiders are shooting 50.8% from the field this season, 10.7 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Hilltoppers allow to opponents.
  • Wright State is 4-5 when it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.
  • The Raiders are the 238th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hilltoppers rank 22nd.
  • The Raiders average 81.3 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 72.9 the Hilltoppers give up.
  • Wright State is 4-5 when scoring more than 72.9 points.

Wright State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Wright State played better at home last season, averaging 85.1 points per game, compared to 75.5 per game when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, the Raiders gave up 0.5 fewer points per game (74.3) than in away games (74.8).
  • At home, Wright State made 0.1 more three-pointers per game (6.2) than in away games (6.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.6%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).

Wright State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 IUPUI W 103-74 Wright State University Nutter Center
12/2/2023 @ Davidson L 82-73 John M. Belk Arena
12/7/2023 Bethel (IN) W 81-62 Wright State University Nutter Center
12/12/2023 Western Kentucky - Wright State University Nutter Center
12/19/2023 Miami (OH) - Wright State University Nutter Center
12/22/2023 Muskingum - Wright State University Nutter Center

