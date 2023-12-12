The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-3) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Wright State Raiders (4-5) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Wright State University Nutter Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wright State vs. Western Kentucky matchup in this article.

Wright State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wright State vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wright State Moneyline Western Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Wright State (-5.5) 163.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wright State (-5.5) 161.5 -240 +195 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wright State vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends

Wright State has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Raiders games have gone over the point total five out of eight times this season.

Western Kentucky has put together a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this season.

Hilltoppers games have gone over the point total just once this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.