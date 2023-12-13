Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ashtabula County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Ashtabula County, Ohio, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Ashtabula County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edgewood High School - Ashtabula at Thomas W Harvey High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Painesville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison High School at Geneva High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Geneva, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
